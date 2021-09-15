2 moms pull out guns during argument at Hazelwood elementary school

Nobody was hurt during the incident in the parking lot

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Two moms pulled out their guns during an argument outside of a Hazelwood elementary school during drop-off Tuesday morning.

Nobody was hurt during the incident in the parking lot at McNair Elementary School, according to a press release from the school district.

The parents involved have been identified and the district is taking "swift action."

Hazelwood police said it started when one of the parents cut off another in the drop-off lanes.

One of the moms walked to the car of the other woman to apologize, saying it was an accident, according to Hazelwood Police Capt. James Hudanick. The argument became heated and the woman inside the car pulled out a gun.

"Mom outside the vehicle says, 'I got one for you, too,' and goes to retrieve her firearm," Hudanick told 5 On Your Side.

The argument ended at that point, Hudanick said. The moms dropped off their children and left the property.

The school contacted police later to file a report. After officers investigate the case, they will turn it over to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review. Police said the parents could face charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

"You’re in a school. You’re in a neighborhood that’s safe. Why do you have a weapon?” Hudanick said.

The Hazelwood School District said it does not allow weapons on school property, and doing so is also a violation of state law.

