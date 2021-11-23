2 people taken to hospital after hazmat situation in St. Louis

People in nearby homes were told to shelter in place

ST. LOUIS — Two people were taken to a hospital with chemical burns after a hazmat situation in St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The situation unfolded at around 8 a.m. in the area of West Park Avenue, which is in the Cheltenham neighborhood just south of Forest Park.

St. Louis Fire Department officials told 5 On Your Side a worker with a trucking company had a problem closing a valve on a tank that contained ammonia. The valve released ammonia and caused the worker to be overcome by the fumes.

After fire crews arrived at the scene, the worker was taken to a hospital for chemical burns and other injuries.

While two firefighters attempted to close the valve on the tank, at least one of them was exposed to the chemical on his gear. He also suffered chemical burns and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fire crews went to nearby homes to see if people could smell the chemical. There were no reports of injuries, but they were told to shelter in place.

The department told 5 On Your Side it believes all the ammonia is out of the tank, but crews are still on the scene.