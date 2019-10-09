ST. LOUIS — Herzog Elementary School students have been moved to Laclede Junior Career Academy for the school day.

A school spokesperson said Herzog Elementary did not have electricity Tuesday due to a downed power line. While work is being done, officials moved the students and staff to Laclede Junior Career Academy, which is 3 miles away.

The spokesperson said students will return to Herzog for dismissal.

