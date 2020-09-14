Hidden Valley announces opening date for 2020-2021 season

It's almost time to hit the slopes again at Hidden Valley!

WILDWOOD, Mo. — While many dates this year have likely been canceled or postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, here's a new date you actually will be able to add to your 2020.

Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood has confirmed it is opening for its 2020-2021 season on Dec. 18.

The popular ski and snowboard destination may not officially open up for winter fun for three months, but Hidden Valley said the early excitement for passes has been "truly incredible."

It has not yet been announced what sort of COVID-19 procedures may be in place when the season opens at Hidden Valley.

For more information on securing an early pass for the season, you can click here.