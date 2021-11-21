Serious crash closes stretch of I-64 in south St. Louis for hours Sunday morning

The crash happened early Sunday morning in the westbound lanes near the McCausland Avenue exit. At least three vehicles were involved, police said.

ST. LOUIS — A serious crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in south St. Louis for several hours early Sunday morning.

The call for the crash came in at about 3:17 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the McCausland Avenue exit.

At least three vehicles were involved, according to a preliminary report from St. Louis police. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries; one of the victims was in critical condition with unstable vital signs, police said.

5 On Your Side video from the scene showed three vehicles with extensive damage. The cars came to a stop stretched across the I-64 westbound lanes. Glass, pieces of the vehicles and debris were scattered across the highway.

The crash led first responders to close the westbound lanes and redirect traffic off the highway at the Clayton Avenue exit for about seven hours. I-64 reopened around 10 a.m.

No other information about the circumstances of the crash or those involved was released.