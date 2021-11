The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders shortly before 8:45 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old child accidently shot a man in the back Saturday night, police said.

St. Louis police said the man was shot in the 1400 block of Castle Lane, south of downtown St. Louis in the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex.

The department's homicide division is investigating the incident.