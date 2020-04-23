How much is St. Louis spending on its COVID-19 response?

The city has launched a "transparency portal" where taxpayers can track the money

ST. LOUIS — Taxpayers can track how much the city is spending on supplies and operations associated with its response to COVID-19. The city launched a "financial transparency portal" Thursday.

According to the information posted on the portal, the city spent a total of $2,285,513.75 through April 12 on expenses, which include COVID-19 test kits, safety glasses, gloves and masks.

The portal also lists the agreements the city has made. For example, the city entered into a lease agreement on April 9 with City of Hope St. Louis for emergency shelter for those who are homeless.

The city also has lease agreements with the Mark Twain Hotel, Sisters Mission and Western Inn to provide additional shelter for the homeless population, according to the portal.

“Even during a global emergency such as COVID-19, governments must remain accountable to the people," Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a press release. "That includes showing them how we’re investing in critical, life-saving resources."

The information posted will be updated periodically and does not currently contain information about how much the city has spent on overtime for essential employees, the release said.

St. Louis is currently under a stay-at-home order with no end date, though Krewson said she will reevaluate the issue on or before mid-May.

St. Louis County officials have also launched a similar portal.