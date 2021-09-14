37 dogs, puppies rescued after Hurricane Ida in Louisiana arrive in St. Louis

The Humane Society of Missouri said all of the dogs will be available for adoption soon

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of dogs and puppies rescued after Hurricane Ida slammed southern Louisiana are now being cared for in St. Louis.

The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force’s Disaster Response Team pulled up to its Macklind Avenue headquarters Wednesday night with 37 animals. HSMO officials said the dogs were found after they were left behind during the owner’s evacuation or separated from their owner due to flooding or other problems.

Video shared by the Humane Society showed the dogs arriving in a large crate-filled truck. Some dogs trotted out, while some of the more timid ones were carried into the shelter. The dogs range in size and breed, from a German Shepherd to a small chihuahua mix.

All of the dogs will be looking for new homes soon, the Humane Society said in a news release. At least seven of them have heartworms and will need extensive care before being available for adoption.

PHOTOS: Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ida arrive in St. Louis 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

“While it's always heartbreaking to find a stray away from its home and with no identifying information, knowing that we can recover that animal and ensure that it will get the nutrition and medical attention it needs is very satisfying,” said Ella Frank, the task force’s assistant director. “Then closing that circle by seeing that animal go home with a new family who will give it the love it deserves is why we do this work.”