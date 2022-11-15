Deer hunters can 'Share the Harvest' with families in need

The program helps deer hunters donate surplus of venison to those in need

ST. LOUIS — A local program aims to help families in need with the help of deer hunters this season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation's (MDC) Share the Harvest Program allows hunters to donate part or an entire deer to be packaged and distributed. Venison is one of the popular proteins that hunger relief organizations like Operation Food Search see in high demand.

"Consider that a deer tag for a doe costs a hunter only $7," the conservation department said in a news release. "Imagine how many times over that tag can pay for itself with the amount of nutritious and healthy venison it can provide families in need."

With help from the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM) and Operation Food Search, the processing fee will be reduced. According to the release, CFM will cover $75 and the Operation Food Search will contribute $20 for the whole deer statewide.

Typically, meat processors charge close to $100 to process venison into ready-to-prepare meat.

Here's a list of local meat processors that offer minimal to no processing fees for those donating a whole deer:

St. Louis

Kenrick’s Meats and Catering, south St. Louis County

John’s Butcher Shoppe, Overland

St. Charles County

Josephville Meat Processing, Wentzville

Jefferson County

Dittmer Meat Packing, Dittmer

For more details on the Share the Harvest program and to find more participating processors, visit mdc.mo.gov/share.