Man shot on I-55 in south St. Louis, highway reopened

The southbound lanes of I-55 are closed at Gasconade Street while police investigate.

ST. LOUIS — The southbound lanes on Interstate 55 were closed near Gasconade Street due to a shooting on the interstate. The interstate reopened at about 3:15 p.m.

St. Louis police said a man was shot while inside his car on I-55. St. Louis police's homicide unit has been requested to investigate the shooting.

The southbound lanes of I-55 are closed, and traffic is being rerouted onto Gasconade Street.

Police at the scene said the man who was shot was a backseat passenger. Two other people in the vehicle were uninjured in the shooting and stayed on the scene after the shooting.

Police said they believe the vehicle in the shooting was involved in a previous incident on Gravois Avenue and Russell Boulevard, which the shooting might be related to.

No other information about the shooting has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

I-55 SB CLOSED

AT GASCONADE ST

USE ALT ROUTE — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) July 29, 2022

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html