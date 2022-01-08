'The need is great': Illinois state lawmakers are calling on corporate citizens to aid flood victims

More than 25 families are displaced after the historic flash flood. State leaders are reaching out to corporations, IEMA and FEMA for help.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Strangers gather in an afterschool center with one life-changing moment in common, Tuesday's flash flood.

"I got to wonder where I'm going to lay my head at today, the week," Sharon Franklin of East St. Louis said.

Franklin shares that same struggle with other East St. Louisans, working to piece their homes back together.

"I was displaced, homeless, my two sons, they're my world to me. They're autistic and they don't like being in nobody's space," Franklin said.

Franklin, her husband and sons were rescued by boat. When they returned home, the damage was beyond repair.

"The back wall is gone. It smell nothing but mold and the bathroom floor sank in even more," Franklin said.

"We received an initial number from the Mayor that was around 20-25 families impacted, impacted families. That number may have increased," Illinois State Representative Latoya Greenwood said.

She is working with State Senator Chris Belt to reach out to corporate citizens for aid.

"We've had one step up Meridian Healthcare of Illinois. They've stepped up and they've donated disinfectants. They've donated PPE, and they've pledged $5,000 to put up some of those families," Belt said.

"The Governor has declared, signed a proclamation, so hopefully that will trigger IEMA, which will then trigger FEMA to take a closer look at things that's going on here," Greenwood said.

Many people are taking shelter at Mason Clark Middle School, but more funds would help with more safety.

"We're in a COVID hotspot, so congregate living is probably not the most optimal thing that we want to do. We want people to have individual rooms that they can feel safe in," Belt said.

"East St. Louis is impacted. The need is great, for someone to say we don't consider it a disaster area, come down. Talk to the people. See," Franklin said.

Senator Belt acknowledged that East St. Louis' infrastructure needs an update.