New smoke detectors in Illinois will need to have this feature starting in 2023

All new smoke detectors need to have a 10-year sealed battery.

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — All new smoke detectors in Illinois will need to have a 10-year sealed battery starting in 2023.

The new law was approved in 2017 with the backing of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance.

"So for us, that means no more smoke detector batteries being taken out," Camp Jackson Fire Department Assistant Chief Sharon Davis said. "No more chirping, for the people at home. It gives us peace of mind and it gives them peace of mind that they have another warning system."

Camp Jackson firefighters will install the new detectors and educate families in their jurisdiction about the importance of the life-saving warning.

"People are inside more, they use space heaters," Davis said. "Unfortunately we have residents struggling to keep their heat going. They use ovens and stoves. The smoke detectors gives an early warning that there's a fire."

The volunteer fire department said this time of year is busy, they battled three fires on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The new law takes away temptation and ensures your family's is better protected.