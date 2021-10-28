Family of officer killed in the line of duty releases statement

The Timmins family said while many people came to learn of Tyler this week, he was loved and looked to as a hero for years

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — Loved ones are remembering the Pontoon Beach police officer killed in the line of duty this week as a caring man and “a hero since day one.”

The family of Tyler Timmins released a statement via email through Illinois State Police Thursday morning. They said there are no words to describe their loss.

“We will always remember his devotion to his family, his dedication to his career and community, and the love and laughter that he shared with us,” they wrote.

The Timmins family said while many people came to learn of Tyler this week, he was loved and looked to as a hero for years.

“Tyler was the epitome of compassion, empathy and caring throughout his life. He gained notoriety on October 26th when he was senselessly killed in the line of duty. To many he was a hero that day, for us he has been a hero since day one,” the family said.

Family members thanked the law enforcement community and the thousands of others in the St. Louis area and beyond who have shared their love, support and concern. His family asked for privacy as they grieve.

Officer Timmins was 36 years old. He had been an officer in Madison County for 14 years, serving in police departments in Roxana, Worden and Hartford. He joined the Pontoon Beach Police Department in April 2020.

Officer Timmins was shot and killed Tuesday after investigating a suspected stolen car at a gas station in Pontoon Beach. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

On Wednesday, Scott Hyden, a 31-year-old from Highland, Illinois, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.

The maximum penalty in Illinois for murder is life in prison and that's what Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said he will seek in this case.

