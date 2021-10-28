Metro East businesses supporting family of fallen officer Tyler Timmins

People are donating proceeds, collecting bottle caps and organizing a softball tournament to honor Officer Tyler Timmins and support his family.

ST. LOUIS — Outside the Pontoon Beach Police Department, there is a memorial for fallen Officer Tyler Timmins.

In Hartford, where he previously worked, the streets are lined with hundreds of ribbons and flags.

Timmins' family released a statement thanking the thousands of people who have shown support over the last week.

"To many he was a hero that day, for us he has been a hero since day one. There are no words to describe what was taken from us," the statement read, in part.

The family asked for privacy while they mourn.

Timmins' connections to the Metro East in Illinois

Timmins was involved in several Metro East communities. People from around the area are raising money to support the family.

"When it comes to supporting each other and their need the softball community is really an incredible group of people to be with," Timmins' former softball teammate CJ Spink said.

Spink is organizing a tournament to raise money for the family. He says the spots filled within hours of announcing the plans on Facebook. For more information on the softball tournament visit CJ Spink's Facebook page.

"What we're asking from each team is that they pay a $200 entry fee and a $1 donation for every home run that their teams hits, so we're hoping for a lot of home runs," Spink said.

Owner of Big Geez Grilled Cheese Heather Groetecke and the Long Lake Fire Chief Terry Kreher teamed up with Relleke Pumpkin Farm to collect donations on Saturday.

"We're asking the community to collect and then donate plastic bottle caps. We will personally drive these caps to Evansville, Indiana and they will be melted down and a memorial park bench will be made," Kreher said.

"Relleke is going to donate a portion of their profits of pumpkin sales as well directly to the family to help them out," Abbey Haddox with Relleke Farms said.

"I'm going to donate to the police department, Pontoon Beach Police Department so they can get it to the right hands," Groetecke said.

You can find more information on donations from the Big Geez Grilled Cheez Facebook page.

You can find more information on donating bottle caps on Chief Kreher's Facebook post.