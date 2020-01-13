COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois drivers, pay extra special attention while on the road this week. Your awareness will keep troopers safe and you out of a lot of trouble.

This week, Illinois State Police will be conducting Operation Lambert. It's named after Trooper Chris Lambert, who was killed on Jan 12, 2019. He was struck and killed by a driver while handling a crash in the Chicago area.

“In one of his final acts, Trooper Christopher Lambert placed himself and his squad car between the public and danger,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. This act of courage is a testament to his noble character and embodies the true mission of ISP, to serve with integrity and pride. We will continue to honor Trooper Lambert’s legacy, and we ask the public to join our efforts. Slow down and, if possible, move over if you see police or other emergency vehicles stopped along the roadway.”

During Operation Lambert, ISP troopers will be putting an extra emphasis on enforcing the state's move-over law — called Scott's Law. Effective this year, the minimum fine for first-time violators of Scott’s Law starts at $250. Subsequent violations start at $750.

The fines more than doubled at the start of 2020 after a significant jump in the number of drivers who crashed into squad cars last year.

The law applies to all first responders assisting drivers on the road but also to any work vehicle in or out of a construction zone.

If the violation involves property damage, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period anywhere between three to 12 months. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.