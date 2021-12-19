Jerseyville hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting, ISP says

The hostage was able to escape and call police before an unknown person fired shots at deputies on Saturday afternoon

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. — The Illinois State Police is investigating a hostage situation that ended in an officer-involved shooting in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Officials say around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, an unknown suspect entered a home in the 18000 block of US Route 67. The stranger held a person inside the residence hostage for several hours, according to ISP.

The homeowner was able to escape and call police for help.

The Jersey County Sherriff’s Department responded, and when deputies arrived on scene, they say someone fired shots at them from inside the home. The deputies returned fire.

Officers entered to clear the residence. Shortly after, they found a deceased body.

At this time, it is unknown if that person was struck by gunfire from officers.

The investigation is ongoing. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html