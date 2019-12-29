O'FALLON, Ill — A fire has destroyed a farmhouse at Randy’s Rescue Ranch in O’Fallon, Illinois. The building was a home for elderly, disabled and terminally ill dogs from Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

All of the dogs made it out of the building and are safe, ranch owners wrote on Facebook Sunday morning.

‘Tragic news, the farmhouse (Katy Favre house hospice and disabled dogs) is on fire and totaled. Heartbroken and completely devastated,’ Randy’s Rescue Ranch wrote in a social media post early Sunday.

Fire officials in O’Fallon have not released any information on the fire.

Randy’s Rescue Ranch is a nonprofit that sits on a 20-acre farm. It started as a horse rescue in 2017 and a place for dogs with special needs from Stray Rescue. For some of the dogs, it’s a place for them to live out their final days.

Over the last couple years, the farm has grown to help other animals needing care, including donkeys, cows and pigs.

Also according to the Randy's Rescue Ranch website, volunteers use progressive programs to help people with special needs connect with the rescued animals, giving children and adults life skills training and socialization development.

