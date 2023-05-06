First responder killed in off-duty crash on I-44 Friday afternoon

Tommy Seegers worked part-time for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District and the Valle Ambulance District.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — An Imperial man died in an off-duty crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 44.

The DeSoto Rural Fire Protection District confirmed that Tommy Seegers, 48, died in the crash. Seegers worked part-time as a firefighter for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District. He also worked part-time for the Valle Ambulance District.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 near mile marker 212 in Crawford County.

According to a crash report, Seeger's car left the right side of the road, returned and struck the rear of another car. His car overturned and caught fire.

Seeger was pronounced dead at the scene. MSHP did not report any injuries to the second driver.

"Please pray for Tommy and his entire family during this difficult time, Tommy will be greatly missed by all that knew him," the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District said in a Saturday morning Facebook post.