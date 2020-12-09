An adult male was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased

JENNINGS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Jennings, MO Friday night.

The accident happened around 8:07 P.M at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, a Pontiac Grand Prix sedan which was occupied by 1 adult male and a GMC van which was occupied by 2 adult males

According to the St. Louis County police department, the Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling southbound on Lewis and Clark Blvd when it entered an intersection and struck a GMC van.

It appeared that the GMC van was traveling northbound on Lewis and Clark Blvd and attempted to make a left turn in the intersection, police said.

The driver of the Pontiac Grand Prix was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The 2 adult male occupants of the GMC van were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.