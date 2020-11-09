Armed St. Louis carjacker sentenced to 104 months in prison

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects drove away, leading police on a 15-mile chase through St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to 104 months in prison on Sunday for his involvement in an armed carjacking in April of 2019.

According to court documents, Daquan Sanders, 20, along with co-defendant Terrence Brew, approached two people while they were playing basketball in a St. Louis County park, demanding their belongings. Both suspects were armed. One victim gave his cellphone while the other victim said that he only had his car keys.

Brew then reached into the victim's pockets and took his car keys. The suspects drove away in the victim’s car, court documents said.

Later that evening, St. Louis County police located the carjacked vehicle while Brew was driving and Sanders was in the passenger seat.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects drove away, leading police on a 15-mile chase through St. Louis city.

The chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier that blocked off a residential street.

Both suspects ran from the scene and were later apprehended by police.

Terrence Brew pled guilty to his charges on Thursday and will be sentenced in December, the release said.