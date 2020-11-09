Multiple people injured in St. Charles accident

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident in St. Charles.
It happened near Zumbehl and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 3:45 p.m.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Charles County Ambulance District, at least four people were transported to area hospitals. Three of those people have serious injuries. Four others had minor injuries, but were not transported to a hospital. The spokesperson also said five vehicles were involved in the accident.
