Crews extinguish multiple fires at Jamestown Mall Friday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple fires were reported Friday night inside the old Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County.

The call came out at 8:18 p.m. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District reported that there was smoke coming out of the roof of the building.

The response escalated to a third alarm due to the sprawling size of the building and the report of multiple fires in two different areas of the mall.

Florissant Valley said multiple agencies responded to the scene to put out the fires. By about 9:45, the flames were out.

"All fires at Jamestown Mall appear to be out. Crews on the scene are overhauling and hitting 'hot spots,'" Florissant Valley Fire Protection District tweeted.

The Jamestown Mall has been closed for about six years. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a gathering spot to help those in need.

The Urban League previously hosted a care package giveaway for those in need back in May. Another food giveaway is scheduled to happen at Jamestown Mall this Saturday, June 13.