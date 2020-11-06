Urban League to distribute food to 3,500 St. Louis County families

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is hosting a food giveaway in St. Louis County this weekend.
At the event, more than $150,000 in items will be distributed to 3,500 families in the community.
The event will be held on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the old Jamestown Mall located at 175 Jamestown Mall in Florissant.
This is the Urban League’s 11th large scale food, toiletries and PPE distribution event.
