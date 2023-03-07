Janae Edmondson is back in Tennessee

"The struggles change from day to day, but it is still a step forward to be home where she can start seeing family and friends," Edmondson's mother said.

ST. LOUIS — Janae Edmondson is back in her home state of Tennessee two weeks after suffering life-changing injuries in a high-profile crash in downtown St. Louis.

A GofundMe fundraiser for Edmondson posted an update on Sunday from her mother that she is now in a Tennessee hospital.

"We are finally back in Tennessee. She is still in the hospital healing and addressing some additional health concerns," the post said. "We appreciate your continued prayers for healing. The struggles change from day to day, but it is still a step forward to be home where she can start seeing family and friends. Please keep praying for my baby."

Edmondson, 17, was in town for a volleyball tournament and was walking with her parents back to their hotel on Feb. 18 when a man who was supposed to be on house arrest crashed and pinned her against another car. She lost her legs in the crash.

Edmondson's parents released their first public statement on Saturday, thanking hospital workers and the St. Louis community for their support as she recovers from her life-changing injuries.

"We would like to thank the St. Louis community for respecting our family and giving us the space and time needed to process this tragic event," James and Francine Edmondson said in a statement shared by SSM Health St. Louis. "As our daughter’s condition continues to improve, our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out, prayed for us, and donated to Janae’s recovery."

Her parents on Saturday expressed their thanks for the outpouring of support in the two weeks since the crash, saying they were especially grateful for the "exceptional care" from doctors and nurses at Saint Louis University Hospital.

"The support that has been given has allowed us to solely focus on Janae’s health and our family, which has taken a heavy weight off our shoulders during this crucial time," they said. "We appreciate all the cards, gifts, and items that have been sent to Janae. We are uplifted by these supportive words and actions."