'We are uplifted': Parents of injured volleyball player thank St. Louis community for support

ST. LOUIS — The parents of Janae Edmondson on Saturday released their first public statement since their daughter was critically injured in a high-profile downtown crash, thanking St. Louis for its support as she recovers from life-changing injuries.

Janae Edmondson, 17, was in town for a volleyball tournament and was walking with her parents back to their hotel on Feb. 18 when a man who was supposed to be on house arrest crashed and pinned her against another car. Janae lost her legs in the crash.

Her parents on Saturday expressed their thanks for the outpouring of support in the two weeks since the crash, saying they were especially grateful for the "exceptional care" from doctors and nurses at Saint Louis University Hospital.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up for Janae had reached nearly $700,000 as of Saturday.

Read the full statement from Edmondson's parents below:

"We would like to thank the St. Louis community for respecting our family and giving us the space and time needed to process this tragic event. As our daughter’s condition continues to improve, our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out, prayed for us, and donated to Janae’s recovery. The support that has been given has allowed us to solely focus on Janae’s health and our family, which has taken a heavy weight off our shoulders during this crucial time. We appreciate all the cards, gifts, and items that have been sent to Janae. We are uplifted by these supportive words and actions.

"We would also like to send a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. We have witnessed moments during Janae’s stay that have allowed us to experience exceptional care from compassionate staff. You can’t repay people for those moments.

"We would also like to express our gratitude to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department as well as St. Louis Union Station Hotel for their generous support and hospitality. A special thanks to the volleyball community as well, as they have been amazing in their support!