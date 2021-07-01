Jefferson County husband, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide

The couple was found dead Wednesday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A husband and wife were found dead on Wednesday morning after an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call from a man who said he hadn’t heard from two of his relatives in several days. Deputies went to the home in the 11000 block of Argonne near Festus around 10 a.m.

According to a release, no one answered the door and that’s when the man who called 911 let police inside.

Laurie Dothage, 44, was found dead inside her bedroom of an apparent gunshot wound and next to her was her husband, 51-year-old Scott Dothage, who was also dead of an apparent gunshot wound. According to the release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, no one else was hurt and there are no further suspects at this time.

The sheriff’s office offered condolences to the Dothage family and their loved one at this time.