Kirkwood Police Issue Endangered Silver Advisory for Missing Man

Police say Ralph Clark left his Kirkwood early Wednesday home without his coat or cell phone

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood Police Department is asking for help in locating a man.

Police issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Ralph Clark after he left his Kirkwood home in the 200 block of Commerce Avenue around 10am Wednesday morning.

The advisory from police describe Clark as a 65 year-old black male, he weighs 185 pounds, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes.

Clark was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves, dark jeans with patches and green tennis shoes.

Police say that Clark has unique identifying characteristics including a tattoo on his left arm that reads *Narcotics Anonymous" and a tattoo on his left arm that says "Cheree".

The Endangered Silver Advisory states that Clark has been diagnosed with dementia which can contribute to a person being disoriented.

Clark left the residence without his vehicle, he was not wearing a coat and he did not take his cell phone.