Police searching for missing Owensville man

OWENSVILLE, Mo. — The Owensville Police Department began searching for a missing 79-year-old man, Friday evening.

William J. Lembeck was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North 7th Street in Owensville, Missouri.

Lembeck is described as 6 feet in height, 180 pounds, with gray hair that is balding and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a hat, a plaid button-up shirt and blue jeans.

Police said, he signed out of the Victorian Place of Owensville and did not return. He previously lived in the St. Louis area.

The 79-year-old man is diagnosed with early stages of Dementia, according to the police report.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Owensville Police Department at (573) 437-7770.