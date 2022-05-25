2 Kirkwood schools given 'all clear' after police activity prompts 'lockout'

Police said they were looking for the suspect of an armed home invasion in the area of North Glendale Elementary School.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Students at two schools in the Kirkwood School District have been dismissed after they were placed on "lockout" Wednesday afternoon due to police activity in the area.

Police said they were in the area investigating a report of an armed home invasion on Brownell Avenue, which is just behind North Glendale Elementary School. The victim of the home invasion fled and called police.

Kirkwood police said the suspect ran off toward the school, leading the school's resource officer to put the school on "lockout."

Steph Deidrick, Chief Communications Officer for Kirkwood School District, confirmed Kirkwood Early Childhood Center and North Glendale Elementary School had been placed on "lockout," meaning the students were being kept inside. This was just a precaution due to police activity in the area, Deidrick said.

Kirkwood Police and multiple other agencies searched the area, but they could not find the suspect. They said detectives are interviewing someone in connection with the incident, but described that person as a "subject".

Deidrick said the incident was shortly after early dismissal, but there were about 100 staff and students still on campus. They were asked to return to the school building for the lockout. They were given the all-clear at around 3 p.m.

Shortly after 3 p.m., 5 On Your Side spotted kids coming out of North Glendale Elementary. Police cars were also seen in the area.

Deidrick said the difference between a "lockout" and a "lockdown" is only the exterior doors are locked in a "lockout" while all doors at the facility are locked during a "lockdown".

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.