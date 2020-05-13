3 injured in crash on Big Bend Road in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — At least three people were injured in a crash in Kirkwood Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to the crash on Big Bend Road west of Interstate 270 at around 11 a.m.
The extent of the injuries wasn't confirmed, according to a spokesperson with the Kirkwood Police Department.
There was no other information on the circumstances of the crash or how many cars were involved.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
More local stories
RELATED: St. Louis County Executive announces grants for 5 organizations to help feed people amid pandemic
RELATED: Here's why African Americans are dying from the coronavirus at a startlingly higher rate in Missouri and Illinois
RELATED: 55 residents, 16 employees test positive for COVID-19 at St. Louis County retirement community