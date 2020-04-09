Watch live: Apartment building fire near downtown St. Louis

When firefighters arrived, they said there were flames going through the roof. Crews were working to evacuate the building

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in an apartment building near downtown St. Louis.

You can watch a live stream as crews work to put out the flames in the video player at the top of this page.

St. Louis Fire Department crews are using defensive techniques to try to put out the flames at Les Chateaux Apartments at 14th and Chouteau.

When firefighters arrived, they said there were flames going through the roof. Crews were working to evacuate the building.

The view from Sky5 at 5:45 a.m. showed heavy smoke coming from the apartments. At least four fire trucks were at the scene, including one with a ladder trying to attack the fire from above. The flames flared up as crews on the ladder worked to put out the flames