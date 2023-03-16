x
O'Fallon, Missouri, man dies in head-on Lincoln County crash

Terrance Allen, 75, died after another driver crashed into his car on Route C.
Credit: KSDK

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — An O'Fallon, Missouri, man died after being struck head-on by another driver while traveling eastbound on Route C in Lincoln County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route C, west of Route OO, in Monroe Township. 

A 25-year-old from Wentzville was traveling westbound on Route C when his Volkswagen Passat traveled off the right side of the road. After over-correcting, the driver turned back onto the roadway, crossed the center line and struck the front of 75-year-old Terrence Allen's Toyota Camry.

Allen was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to MSHP. Also in the car with Allen was a 74-year-old woman, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

The driver of the other car was treated for minor injuries.

