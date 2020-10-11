Lindbergh students to celebrate Veterans Day with parade

Local veterans will drive through the school parking lot and will experience music, performances and messages of thanks from students

ST. LOUIS — Sperreng Middle School students will celebrate local veterans on Wednesday with a socially distanced drive-thru parade.

Starting at 9 a.m., veterans will drive through the school parking lot and will experience music, performances and messages of thanks from the safety of their cars.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety procedures, we are pivoting this year to show our appreciation and create a memorable moment for our veterans and families,” said Principal Dr. Lauren Boeger. “This is also an opportunity for our students to engage in a learning experience with a relevant, authentic local audience.”

The parade will feature:

The school band will play music

Color guard will wave red, white and blue flags

Cheerleaders and dance team members will perform

Student leaders will hold thank you signs