Lindbergh students to celebrate Veterans Day with parade

Local veterans will drive through the school parking lot and will experience music, performances and messages of thanks from students
ST. LOUIS — Sperreng Middle School students will celebrate local veterans on Wednesday with a socially distanced drive-thru parade.

Starting at 9 a.m., veterans will drive through the school parking lot and will experience music, performances and messages of thanks from the safety of their cars.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety procedures, we are pivoting this year to show our appreciation and create a memorable moment for our veterans and families,” said Principal Dr. Lauren Boeger. “This is also an opportunity for our students to engage in a learning experience with a relevant, authentic local audience.”

The parade will feature:

  • The school band will play music
  • Color guard will wave red, white and blue flags
  • Cheerleaders and dance team members will perform
  • Student leaders will hold thank you signs

All of the students will be socially distanced during the parade.

