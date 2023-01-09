List: Here is what is open and closed for Labor Day in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and a holiday honoring American workers.
As a federal holiday, many businesses, banks, schools and other services are closed.
5 On Your Side has compiled an incomplete list of some of the shopping, services, restaurants and other places that are open or closed.
Open
- Aldi (closing at 6 p.m.)
- Dierbergs
- Emergency medical care and urgent care locations
- Fresh Thyme Market
- Gateway Arch National Park
- Global Foods Market
- Local Harvest Grocery
- Metro Transit
- Most restaurants
- Most chain retail stores
- Parks in St. Louis City and County
- Sam's Club
- Schnucks
- Straub's
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- United Provisions
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Closed
- Banks and credit unions. Most ATMs are available, but financial centers and lobbies are closed.
- Costco
- Courts of law
- Motor Vehicle and Driver License Offices in Missouri
- Schools
- Secretary of State facilities in Illinois
- St. Louis Public Libary locations
- Trash pickup. Many waste management services are closed.
- U.S. Postal Service Post Offices
This list is incomplete.