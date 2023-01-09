x
List: Here is what is open and closed for Labor Day in St. Louis

Labor Day, September 4, 2023, is a federal holiday. Here are some of the stores and services that are open or closed.

ST. LOUIS — Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and a holiday honoring American workers.

As a federal holiday, many businesses, banks, schools and other services are closed.

5 On Your Side has compiled an incomplete list of some of the shopping, services, restaurants and other places that are open or closed.

Open

Closed

This list is incomplete.

