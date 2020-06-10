The Little Bit Foundation continues to serve despite pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Just as so many organizations have felt the pinch during the COVID-19 pandemic, so too has The Little Bit Foundation.
Rose Hanley is CEO of the nonprofit that serves 14,000 children in St. Louis with essential things like clothing, food, hygiene products and school supplies. For 20 years their boutiques inside city schools have made sure kids have what they need. Now, hundreds of volunteers make home deliveries.
“I don't know of anybody who isn't feeling this. But our children, the children that we serve, are the most vulnerable children here in St. Louis. They live in the depth of poverty. So, our kids now need us more than ever," expressed Hanley.
The Little Bit Foundation’s annual fundraiser on Oct. 16 will be a combination of virtual and live this year. The in-person celebration will be held at the Four Seasons with safety measures in place. For those who don't feel comfortable, your ticket purchase will get you a gourmet meal delivered to your home to enjoy during the virtual event.