The Little Bit Foundation continues to serve despite pandemic

The nonprofit provides essential items to 14,000 kids in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Just as so many organizations have felt the pinch during the COVID-19 pandemic, so too has The Little Bit Foundation.

Rose Hanley is CEO of the nonprofit that serves 14,000 children in St. Louis with essential things like clothing, food, hygiene products and school supplies. For 20 years their boutiques inside city schools have made sure kids have what they need. Now, hundreds of volunteers make home deliveries.

“I don't know of anybody who isn't feeling this. But our children, the children that we serve, are the most vulnerable children here in St. Louis. They live in the depth of poverty. So, our kids now need us more than ever," expressed Hanley.