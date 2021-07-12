Little Wishes Campaign in St. Louis grants wishes for thousands, including family of 10

For 17 years, 5 On Your Side has partnered with the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition to grant wishes and gifts for children impacted by foster care

ST. LOUIS — For 17 years, 5 On Your Side has partnered with the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition to grant wishes and gifts for children impacted by foster care.

The agency Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition has been able to create special moments like ones for the Pfeil family.

Katie Pfeil plays with her three adopted children who have special needs.

"After having five biological, we weren't able to have more so we started looking into adoption. A lot of agencies were like 'No, no, no, that's enough children,' but we knew some agency would allow us," Pfeil says.

The Pfeil family's adoption journey started in Texas with their son Isaac.

That's when the family of eight moved to Washington state.

The plan was just to foster.

"We were fostering and Leah thrived in her placement with our family, so they said, 'Would you adopt her?' So, we said 'Of course!'" Pfeil said.

Shortly after, the nine of them packed their bags and headed to St. Louis.

"We moved here with Leah in 2014 and that's when we got involved with the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition," she said.

That's when Leah's half-sister, Olive, became a part of the picture.

The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition in St. Louis added the last puzzle piece to their family of 10.

It's their involvement with the coalition's Little Wishes campaign that makes the three little ones excited for what's to come.

"The kids love going to see what's in the mail and writing thank you notes," Pfeil said. "They think it's really fun."

However, the greatest gift received is the sense of security and stability it brings.

"They know 'Hey, we are loved and wanted.' They're confused on who their true parents are, where do they fit in with friends or families, so this gives them a sense of stability every Christmas," Pfeil said.

HOW TO HELP

Because of the pandemic, there won't be a Little Wishes shopping day this year, but purchases can be made online.

Last year, the coalition received a record 4,140 Little Wish requests. This year, it's at 4,000.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were more than 900 wishes left to grant.