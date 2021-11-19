x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outreach

Help grant 4,000 little wishes for foster children in St. Louis

The purpose of the program is to donate holiday presents for children in the foster care system in the St. Louis area.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — The giving season is underway, and Little Wishes is back to help make the season brighter for children in foster care.

This year, 5 On Your Side is helping the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition fulfill more than 4,000 holiday gifts for area children.

Due to the pandemic, there will not be a Little Wishes shopping day this year, but purchases can be made online. To buy a gift, visit the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition’s website between Nov. 26 and Dec. 17. Gifts range from $28-$232.

5 On Your Side has partnered with the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition on the Little Wishes campaign for 17 years. Let’s help make this year the best yet!

RELATED: Adoptable dogs get out of the shelter to be 'spoiled all night' at St. Louis hotel

LAST YEAR: Little Wishes 2020 sells out in record time

In Other News

Win a car! Fundraiser aims to benefit high school band programs in the Wentzville School District