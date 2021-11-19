Help grant 4,000 little wishes for foster children in St. Louis

The purpose of the program is to donate holiday presents for children in the foster care system in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — The giving season is underway, and Little Wishes is back to help make the season brighter for children in foster care.

This year, 5 On Your Side is helping the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition fulfill more than 4,000 holiday gifts for area children.

Due to the pandemic, there will not be a Little Wishes shopping day this year, but purchases can be made online. To buy a gift, visit the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition’s website between Nov. 26 and Dec. 17. Gifts range from $28-$232.

5 On Your Side has partnered with the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition on the Little Wishes campaign for 17 years. Let’s help make this year the best yet!