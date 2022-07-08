Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out

After flooding damaged the apartments twice in the last two weeks, residents have lost their belongings, and some won't have a place to live.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments.

Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks.

“So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m. and then the second flood happens the Thursday morning and I think that’s when everyone's spirits went down,” Loop Lofts resident Mark Williams said.

For Williams, his wife and daughter it only got worse. The week after, on Friday, they received a note on the door from their apartment complex, Loop Lofts, saying they have to move out by Monday but managers won't take their calls.

“It's very frustrating, where you have severe issues that affect your direct family, and the thought of being homeless and no one wants to answer the phone,” Williams said.

Another resident, John Haliburton Jr., said they weren’t given any other options like another unit to stay in or help to relocate just that they’d be released from their lease and given their deposit if they turned in their keys and moved out.

“I understand water damage, I understand mold, I understand them telling us that we have to leave. That's not my issue. It's the 72 hour notice. That is my issue that makes no sense that provides people no time to set up a stable environment for them and their families,” Haliburton said.

Some Loop Lofts residents were able to start the move-out process but they say it’s been difficult to find moving trucks and even storage units where they can put all of their things.

“Uhauls and storage units are all sold out. Like you can't even get a unit to move your place into,” Williams said.

The Missouri landlord tenant law states a landlord may not evict a tenant without a court order and goes on to say if the house or apartment you rent becomes uninhabitable through no fault of your own, you are released from the remainder of your lease.

Now Loop Lofts residents said they want answers and accountability.

“If it's significant enough for us to have to leave in three days. I don't understand how the people that live on the second floor of the building are still going to be allowed to occupy the building,” Haliburton said.

Here’s a copy of the letter residents received:

“LOOP LOFTS

1019 N. Skinker Pkwy, St. Louis MO 63112

314-684-8401 phone

August 5, 2022





Dear Mark

As you know your building at 1019 Sinker Parkway experienced two major floods on July 26, 2022 & July 28, 2022. We have contracted with a remediation company to begin work on all of the first-floor units in your building.

After initial inspection of multiple units, it was determined to mitigate further damage, large sections of drywall throughout all first-floor units will need to be removed. In doing such, all first-floor units in

building B will be uninhabitable.

This letter shall serve as formal notice that you must vacate your apartment at 1019 Sinker Parkway no later than midnight, August 8, 2022.

We have arranged to have your security deposit refund ready for you on August 8, 2022. In order to receive your deposit, check all items must be removed from the premises, all keys and FOBs returned to the leasing office, and a release signed. Your lease will be terminated at the time you relinquish your keys.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but for the safety of all residents, all units on the first floor, building B, must be vacated. If you have any questions regarding this notice, please contact our leasing office at 314-684-8401.

Sincerely,