$1M lottery ticket sold in St. Louis County

The winning ticket was sold at DDT Wines & Spirits in Pagedale

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A $1 million lottery ticket was sold at a liquor store in Pagedale.

The Powerball ticket was sold at DDT Wines & Spirits, 7206 St. Charles Rock Road. The winning combination was 11, 28, 37, 40 and 53.

“Congratulations! If this is your winning ticket, you can go to MOLottery.com or call us at (573) 751-4050 (option 9) to make an appointment to claim your $1 million prize,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “In the meantime, don’t forget to sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a safe place.”

The win marks the 57th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $1 million Powerball “Match 5” prize since 2012, according to a press release.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until April 26. The prize can be claimed at any lottery office, by appointment only.