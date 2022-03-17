At least 1 person, 2 pets killed in Madison County house fire

Neighbors also said there were several pets that lived in the home. At least two pets died and one dog survived.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — An overnight fire killed at least one person, and there are concerns about several animals that were inside the home when flames started to spread.

Firefighters from the Mitchell Fire Department responded at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 3100 block of West Chain of Rocks Road in Madison County, Illinois. The fire chief said they arrived to find thick smoke and big flames coming out of the trailer home.

One neighbor said he woke up to huge, orange flames right outside his window.

“I was laying in bed and I heard someone screaming, ‘Don’t go in there, it’s dangerous!’ When I heard that word dangerous, I jumped up and when I did I saw my window was orange. As soon as I opened it and stuck my head out, the entire porch was engulfed in flames,” Larry Burgan recalled.

The flames were so intense the siding on a neighboring home started to melt.

Mitchell Fire Chief Joe Lee said with the help of Long Lake and Granite City fire departments they were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Fire crews searched the home and found one person had died. No further details about the victim have been released. Fire officials weren’t able to confirm how many people and animals were potentially inside the house at the time of the fire.

A neighbor told 5 On Your Side there were several pets living in the home. At least two pets died and one dog, a 13-year-old named Princess, survived. Neighbors were seen cradling the dog in a blanket near the scene Thursday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.