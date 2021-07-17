Major Case Squad activated for death of Texas man

About 15 members of the Major Case Squad are currently investigating Antwone Brown's death, and police said "significant progress" is being made

ST. LOUIS — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Saturday morning to investigate the shooting death of a 48-year-old Texas man.

In a release, investigators said police in Madison, Ill., received a 911 call shortly before midnight Friday for a man who had been shot in the 500 block of Washington Ave. He was taken to a St. Louis area hospital, where he was pronounde dead.

Police identified the man as Antwone Brown of Katy, Texas.

About 15 members of the Major Case Squad are currently investigating Brown's death. Police said "significant progress" is being made.