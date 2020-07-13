Pandemic turns Missouri sisters into young authors

Amazon is now selling books by the pair that might be Missouri's youngest authors

TROY, Mo. — In dark times, the author of a good story can be the light.

Even when the authors are just 6 and 8 years old.

Lana and Danni Dildine were being homeschooled because of the pandemic.

"With their writing lessons they wanted to write a book and they loved to tell stories," their mom Heather Dildine said.

Heather is a sixth-grade school teacher in Troy, Missouri. Heather talked with her daughters about what they missed most now that they had to stay home. The answer: hugs.

"Because of COVID-19 going on people can't give other people hugs and I want other people to feel like they're getting hugs," Danni said.

There's no better place to be than inside a hug, especially when you hug the people you love the most.

"My mommy and my daddy and my two sisters," are who Lana told us she loves to hug.

Danni's book is called "Hugs Please" and she was both the author and illustrator.

"She watched from a Youtube video how to draw Dawson but she drew the other ones," Heather said.

And Lana's book is called "ABCs with Lana Bear".

"She thought while parents might be busy, maybe siblings could teach their other siblings their ABCs," Heather said.

Now, if you submit a book to Amazon and they approve it, you can get it published and that's exactly what they did.

And the girls are giving hugs to some worthwhile organizations by donating any proceeds to Divine Nest, a non-profit that helps foster children, and Buddy Bags, a group that feeds children in our community

Why did they want to help?

"To make the world a better place," Danni said.

During this difficult time, here are two young authors giving their readers a hug.

"So it makes me really proud that they're making such great choices, "chimes mom.

Giving all of us a reason to hold on.

You can order the books at the links below:

