Local musician gives COVID concert at nursing home

EJ Glaser, father of comedian Nikki Glaser goes window to window to keep senior citizens company with music

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — There is something about music that can make you both forget and remember.

That's why EJ Glaser has come to McKnight Place Extended Care in University City.

"When you play a retirement home. It's a concert and people are listening," Glaser told us.

Coronavirus has isolated residents in nursing homes and retirement communities but today Johnny Cash has come for a visit. And Frank Sinatra too.

"I play everything from Cole Porter to Willie Nelson to Johnny Cash to Duke Ellington," Glaser said.

Glaser has been part of the St. Louis music community for years with his trio, Glaze and the Moonkings.

"So in my 20s," he recalled, "I played music for a living for about three years. But I never had the confidence didn't think I was good enough to do it for a living. So I got a real job."

But after a long career in sales and marketing at Charter Cable, Glaser recently retired and music no longer has to play second fiddle.

He came to McKnight Place with a playlist but as we watched him go from window to window, he made it personal. Playing their song.

"One resident said she was a dancer in her younger days so I played 'Twisting the Night Away' for her, "Glaser said.

And sometimes, his solo act became a duet.

"My daughter Nikki accompanied me today, "Glaser reminded us.

Nikki Glaser is one of this country's top comedians.

Coronavirus has hit our senior citizens harder than anyone else but for one afternoon, they could escape.

"I love doing it," said Glaser.

EJ Glaser and his window to window concert. One man, hitting just the right note.