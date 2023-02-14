Man dead after Sunday house fire in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — A 69-year-old man died in a house fire Sunday night in Cahokia Heights.
The St. Clair County coroner confirmed the man's death and identified him as 69-year-old Gary Limestall, of the 100 block of St. Leo Drive.
It is the second deadly house fire in the town in less than a week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, two people died in a house fire on N. 45th Street in Cahokia Heights.
No additional details were released about Limestall's death or about the fire.
This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.