Man dead after Sunday house fire in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — A 69-year-old man died in a house fire Sunday night in Cahokia Heights.

The St. Clair County coroner confirmed the man's death and identified him as 69-year-old Gary Limestall, of the 100 block of St. Leo Drive.

It is the second deadly house fire in the town in less than a week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, two people died in a house fire on N. 45th Street in Cahokia Heights.

No additional details were released about Limestall's death or about the fire.

