O'Fallon, Missouri man dead after being struck by vehicle Saturday night

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the man was walking in the middle of Highway 79 north of Vomund Road in St. Charles County shortly before 11:30 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Jimmy.

The victim was identified as Dylan Krenek, of O'Fallon, Missouri.

Krenek was pronounced dead on the scene.

The GMC suffered moderate damage. The driver stayed on the scene of the crash.

No additional details about the crash were released.