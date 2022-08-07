Fatal shooting in Normandy prompts Major Case Squad investigation

The victim was found dead in the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road on Sunday.

NORMANDY, Mo. — A man was found dead in Normandy on Sunday, and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating.

Officers with the Normandy Police Department were sent to the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road on Sunday. There the officers found a man with what looked like a gunshot wound, a statement from the Major Case Squad said.

The Normandy Police Department requested the Major Case Squad be activated.

Investigators said the victim was killed in what looked like a homicide.

More information may be forthcoming as investigators continue looking into the killing. Check back with KSDK.com for the latest details.

As officers continue investigating, people with information about the crime can help them can by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at stlrcs.com, by calling 1.866.371.8477 (TIPS), or by using the free Crime Stoppers App: P3TIPS (App Store) (Google Play).