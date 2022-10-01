Shooting victim found dead, lying naked on St. Louis street

St. Louis police discovered the man had been shot after they received a call about a naked man lying in the street.

ST. LOUIS — Police officers found a man lying dead and naked on a St. Louis street Saturday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call shortly after 5:45 a.m. for a naked man lying in the street near Ashland Avenue and Walton Place in the Kingsway East neighborhood. When they arrived, they found the man with an apparent gunshot wound to his face.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name or age.

The police department's Homicide Division was requested to investigate the shooting. As of Saturday morning, they had no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.