Man dies in St. Louis County house fire, investigation ongoing

The press release said a preliminary investigation revealed the fire to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 61-year-old man was found dead after a house fire in St. Louis County early Sunday morning. Now, detectives with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit are investigating the fire.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, first responders were called to a home on Eileen Ann Drive in south St. Louis County, where a fire alarm was going off. First responders arrived to find smoke coming from the home. When the fire was extinguished, they found a 61-year-old man dead in the basement of the home.

The press release said a preliminary investigation revealed the fire to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip for CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.