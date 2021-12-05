Man dies in St. Louis County house fire, investigation ongoing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 61-year-old man was found dead after a house fire in St. Louis County early Sunday morning. Now, detectives with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit are investigating the fire.
According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, first responders were called to a home on Eileen Ann Drive in south St. Louis County, where a fire alarm was going off. First responders arrived to find smoke coming from the home. When the fire was extinguished, they found a 61-year-old man dead in the basement of the home.
The press release said a preliminary investigation revealed the fire to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip for CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is a joint unit with personnel from the St. Louis County Police Department and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The unit was formed in 2013, combining the existing teams from both departments.