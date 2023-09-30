Man dies after 'medical emergency' in St. Louis jail, authorities say

The man reportedly had no disciplinary issues and served other detainees during meal times, the St. Louis Office of the Director of Public Safety said.

ST. LOUIS — A detainee at a St. Louis jail died early Saturday morning after a medical emergency, authorities said.

Juwon Carter, 44, died at a local hospital.

His cellmate alerted guards that Carter was having a medical emergency at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the City Justice Center. A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety said medical staff immediately called EMS while taking life-saving measures.

CJC staff administered Narcan, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. Carter was taken to the hospital.

The spokesperson said his family was permitted to join him at the hospital. Carter died later Saturday morning.

Carter was awaiting trial on second-degree assault and involuntary manslaughter charges. Carter was taken into custody in August 2022. A jury trial had been scheduled for January 2024.

Carter had no disciplinary incidents and served meals at the jail.

The spokesperson said in an emailed news release that the commissioner, medical examiner and Force Investigation Unit would investigate Carter's death.