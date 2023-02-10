Man sues McDonald's after late night stop for hamburger, fries

Ermon Trotter said a few hours after visiting the McDonald's in the 3700 block of Elm St. in St. Charles, he "awoke with horrible stomach cramping and diarrhea."

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A man says he "became sick and perpetually pained" after eating a late night hamburger and fries at a McDonald's in St. Charles.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Ermon Trotter said a few hours after visiting the McDonald's in the 3700 block of Elm St. in mid-September, he "awoke with horrible stomach cramping and diarrhea."

The day after Trotter visited the restaurant, he had "extreme pain in his back and was very nauseous."

Hospital test results showed that Trotter had food poisoning. He was bedridden for several days and had to take three different medications, according to the suit.

The food in question? A Double Quarter Pounder with a large French fry and a drink.

Trotter said the McDonald’s restaurant failed to “keep and maintain safe food preparation.”

An after-hours email sent to a public relations firm for the franchisee named in the suit, McDonalds Restaurants of Missouri Inc., was not immediately returned.